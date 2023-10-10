Nebraska Restaurant Serves The Best Soup In The Entire State

It's soup season!

What's your favorite kind of soup? Do you enjoy a hearty tomato bisque and minestrone, or broccoli cheese and French onion in a bread bowl? Regardless of your preference, there is one restaurant in each state that serves the best soup around. Be it fresh local ingredients, excellent service, or menu variety, something about this restaurant and its stand-out soups keeps customers coming back for more.

According to a list compiled by Food Network, the best soup in all of Nebraska is served at Ugly Duck Street Food located in Omaha. Food Network recommended ordering the Harvest Chicken Ramen.

Here's what Food Network had to say about the restaurant that serves the best soup in the entire state:

"Japanese street food meets Midwestern Americana at this Omaha restaurant, which serves Harvest Chicken Ramen. The hearty dish starts with an Asian-inspired broth that they call a "chork" broth, made with a mix of locally sourced chicken and pork. Classic ramen noodles are added, then topped with a crispy braised quarter of chicken, a few soft-boiled eggs, mustard greens and pickled Nebraskan corn."

For a continued list of the best places to order soup across the country visit foodnetwork.com.