Officials Say Watch Out For A Grumpy Elk On This Washington Island

Wildlife officials in Washington State are asking people on Whidbey Island to avoid one of its famous residents. An elk named "Bruiser" has been in a grumpy mood, leading to him attacking a car recently, according to KOMO.

"He's the only elk on Whidbey Island," Ralph Downes, a Washington State Fish and Wildlife official, told reporters. "We've seen him be detrimental to yard art, tarps, trees, shrubs, bicycles, a little bit of everything."

Downes believes Bruiser, who's lived on Whidbey Island for over a decade, is going through his annual rut, the season where male elk look for mating partners. As a result, the huge creature is more irritable than usual.

"Somebody didn't heed his warning and he did do some damage to an automobile," the wildlife official explained.

Since Bruiser is the only elk around, Downes believes he's feeling anxious and lonely without other members of his kind. Relocating him wouldn't be a viable option either since he's nearly 15 years old. Elk typically live from 10 to 13 years on average.

"This time of year he tends to get a little frustrated. He doesn't have anyone to wrestle with and he can't find anyone to have as a companion," Downes said. "Now that he's getting up there in age, it would be far less appropriate or conducive to think about relocating him."

You can still marvel at Bruiser, but Downes recommends you stay a good distance away.