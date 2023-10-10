Olympic Gold Medalist Mary Lou Retton 'Fighting For Life' In ICU

Olympic gold medal gymnast Mary Lou Retton is "fighting for her life" while battling "a very rare form of pneumonia," her daughter, McKenna Kelley, revealed in a Spotfund fundraiser launched on Tuesday (October 10).

"My amazing mom, Mary Lou, has a very rare form of pneumonia and is fighting for her life. She is not able to breathe on her own. She’s been in the ICU for over a week now," Kelley wrote. "Out of respect for her and her privacy, I will not disclose all details. However, I will disclose that she not insured.

"We ask that if you could help in any way, that 1) you PRAY! and 2) if you could help us with finances for the hospital bill.

"ANYTHING, absolutely anything, would be so helpful for my family and my mom. Thank y’all so very much!"