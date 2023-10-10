On The Verge Artist: Victoria Monét Becomes A Household Name In Music

"I think the biggest takeaway I want people to have when listening to 'On My Mama' or my music in general is really just fun," Monét tells iHeartRadio. "I want people to have lots of fun and experience self-love. I think self-love causes more love for others. If you love yourself, you're going to love others the same way. So I think that's an important message I've instilled with 'On My Mama' and its lyrics."



"When people hear my music for the first time, I want them to feel good," she continued. "I want them to escape whatever is going on negatively or be fully immersed in whatever is going on positively in their lives."



Since its release, Jaguar II received plenty of praise from fierce names in the industry like Cardi B, SZA, Teyana Taylor, Camila Cabello, Ariana Grande and Ciara. She's currently bringing the album to life while on the road for "The Jaguar Tour," which is scheduled to last until November.



Listen to the entire album below.