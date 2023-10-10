On The Verge Artist: Victoria Monét Becomes A Household Name In Music
By Tony M. Centeno
October 10, 2023
Victoria Monét is finally stepping out on her own as a household name in music.
The Grammy-nominated singer, who's iHeartRadio's latest On The Verge artist, spent the past decade penning songs for some of the biggest names in the music industry. She recently struck gold with her debut album Jaguar II, which is the sequel to her 2020 EP. The project contains 11 fresh tracks including lead singles "Smoke" with Lucky Daye, "Party Girls" featuring Buju Banton and her popular joint "On My Mama." The latter track samples Chalie Boy's 2009 hit "I Look Good," however, the song's lyrics are inspired by her experience with post-partum depression.
"I think the biggest takeaway I want people to have when listening to 'On My Mama' or my music in general is really just fun," Monét tells iHeartRadio. "I want people to have lots of fun and experience self-love. I think self-love causes more love for others. If you love yourself, you're going to love others the same way. So I think that's an important message I've instilled with 'On My Mama' and its lyrics."
"When people hear my music for the first time, I want them to feel good," she continued. "I want them to escape whatever is going on negatively or be fully immersed in whatever is going on positively in their lives."
Since its release, Jaguar II received plenty of praise from fierce names in the industry like Cardi B, SZA, Teyana Taylor, Camila Cabello, Ariana Grande and Ciara. She's currently bringing the album to life while on the road for "The Jaguar Tour," which is scheduled to last until November.
Listen to the entire album below.