Pat Sajak Apologizes To Audience After Contestant's Inappropriate Comment

Wheel Of Fortune has been on TV since 1983, so it's no surprise that during its 40 year tenure, there have been some contestants who've done something or said something that might have been embarrassing or strange. Usually it has to do with solving a puzzle, like when players mispronounce a word, forget what a vowel is, freak out after losing, miss a puzzle because of a dirty mind or just add a word, but on Monday, a contestant made headlines because of what he said.

Ronnie, from Prairie Village, Kansas, was speaking about himself as host Pat Sajak introduced the players. Pat asked him, "Are you involved in the paranormal or have been or what's the deal?" and Ronnie explained, "You know, I was about 15 years ago, I was a part of a team as a skeptic because I just don't believe in ghosts. I think they're kind of weird and somebody that haunts a place and wears a Victorian outfit, it just doesn't make sense to me very much." Then he noted, "If I were the ghost, I’d be the nude ghost."

The audience didn't quite get what he was saying and no one really laughed. Ronnie doubled down though, adding, "Scaring people in more than one way." Pat broke the awkward silence stating, "You know, I'm really sorry I got into all this." Ronnie told him, "I won't haunt you Pat, I promise."