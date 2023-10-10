Pennsylvania Restaurant Serves The Best Soup In The Entire State

By Logan DeLoye

October 10, 2023

Sourdough Bowl of Clam Chowder
Photo: iStockphoto

Soup season is finally here, and we couldn't be more excited!

What's your favorite kind of soup? Do you enjoy a hearty tomato bisque and minestrone, or broccoli cheese and French onion in a bread bowl? Regardless of your preference, there is one restaurant in each state that serves the best soup around. Be it fresh local ingredients, excellent service, or menu variety, something about this restaurant and its stand-out soups keeps customers coming back for more.

According to a list compiled by Food Network, the best soup in all of Pennsylvania is served at the White Dog Cafe located across Philadelphia. Food Network recommended ordering the Mushroom Soup.

Here's what Food Network had to say about the restaurant that serves the best soup in the entire state:

"This seasonal restaurant, popular with students at the University of Pennsylvania, sources all of its ingredients from farms no more than 50 miles away. The signature mushroom soup is made with mushrooms that come from neighboring Kennett Square. The earthy soup is topped with a drizzle of white truffle oil, a dollop of creme fraiche and snips of fresh chives."

For a continued list of the best places to order soup across the country visit foodnetwork.com.

