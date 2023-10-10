PHOTOS: Minnesota Teacher Grows Gigantic Pumpkin, Breaks World Record

Travis Gienger, a horticulture teacher and talented pumpkin farmer from Anoka, recently traveled all the way to California with his gigantic pumpkin to compete in the 50th World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off in Half Moon Bay. According to ABC News, Gienger's pumpkin weighed in at 2,749 pounds, claiming the world record for the largest pumpkin on Earth! It was so big, that it couldn't be weighed on the competition's traditional scale. Gienger detailed what he felt was the true reward for all of his hard work.

“I put in the work so that I can put a smile on people's faces and it’s just so nice coming out here to see everyone in this town." The 43-year-old began growing pumpkins when he was 13 years old and was very honored to win the competition. ABC News mentioned that when the pumpkin is cut apart and prepared, it will be able to produce a whopping 687 pumpkin pies!