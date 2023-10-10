Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian Hints At Due Date In New Photo

By Rebekah Gonzalez

October 10, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Kourtney Kardashian recently hinted at her due date with a throwback post on Instagram. While wishing her husband Travis Barker's son, Landon Barker, a happy 20th birthday, The Kardashians star pointed out that Baby Barker technically attended the 2023 Coachella Music Festival in April. In the photo, Kourtney and Travis are holding each other while talking to Landon. She also added a white arrow pointing to her belly and wrote, "baby Barker."

Back in April, Kourtney shared a series of photos and videos from the festival, in which Travis' band blink-182 performed, but had yet to share the exciting news that the couple were expecting their first child together.

Photo: Instagram/@KourtneyKardashian

Two months after Coachella, Kourtney revealed the news of her pregnancy. During one of blink-182's shows in Los Angeles, Kardashian brought along a sign that revealed: "Travis I'm Pregnant!" The Poosh founder has since shared pregnancy updates with fans including a scary "urgent fetal surgery" in September.

On Wednesday, September 6th, Kourtney revealed what exactly went down during her hospitalization. At the time, Barker also left his band Blink-182's tour and postponed several dates in order to be by his wife's side. "As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery. I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear. I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant," she wrote next to a photo of Barker holding her hand while she lay in a hospital bed with an IV in her arm.

