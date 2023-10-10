Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian Hints At Due Date In New Photo

Two months after Coachella, Kourtney revealed the news of her pregnancy. During one of blink-182's shows in Los Angeles, Kardashian brought along a sign that revealed: "Travis I'm Pregnant!" The Poosh founder has since shared pregnancy updates with fans including a scary "urgent fetal surgery" in September.

On Wednesday, September 6th, Kourtney revealed what exactly went down during her hospitalization. At the time, Barker also left his band Blink-182's tour and postponed several dates in order to be by his wife's side. "As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery. I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear. I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant," she wrote next to a photo of Barker holding her hand while she lay in a hospital bed with an IV in her arm.