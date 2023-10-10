President Biden Slams Hamas Terrorists For Horrific Attacks On Israel

By Bill Galluccio

October 10, 2023

President Biden Delivers Remarks On Terrorist Attacks In Israel
Photo: Drew Angerer / Getty Images News / Getty Images

President Joe Biden spoke about the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas from the State Dining Room in the White House on Tuesday (October 10). His address came shortly after he wrapped up his third phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Biden called the attacks launched on Saturday by Hamas terrorists "an act of sheer evil."

"Parents butchered using their bodies to try to protect their children — stomach-turning reports of babies being killed, entire families slain. Young people massacred while attending a musical festival to celebrate peace," Biden said.

"Women raped, assaulted, paraded as trophies. Families hidden in fear for hours and hours, desperately trying to keep their children quiet to avoid drawing attention. And thousands of wounded, alive but carrying with them the bullet holes and the shrapnel wounds and the memory of what they endured," he continued.

"We stand with Israel. We stand with Israel," President Biden said after calling out Hamas terrorists for their attacks that have killed at least 1,000 Israeli civilians.

"There's no justification for terrorism."

Biden noted that 14 Americans were among the dead. Biden also acknowledged that American citizens were being held hostage by Hamas and said securing their safety is one of his highest priorities.

