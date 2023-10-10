Rihanna Rocks Massive Diamond Ring While Celebrating A$AP Rocky's Birthday
By Tony M. Centeno
October 10, 2023
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are fueling marriage rumors once again.
On Saturday night, October 7, the couple was seen stepping out in New York City to celebrate Rocky's 35th birthday. While they were on their way out for a night on the town, photographers managed to capture images of a massive jewel Riri wore on her left ring finger. She's worn other rings on that finger in the past, but none of them have looked more like an engagement ring than her latest piece of bling. As of this report, there is no confirmation on whether or not the couple are married.
Rihanna & Asap Rocky spotted out for another celebration for his 35th Birthday— Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) October 7, 2023
📸 by @STARTHESTAR pic.twitter.com/OQCe5uUrk6
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have been together for quite some time now. After confirming their relationship in 2021, the couple was inseparable and even supported each other in their respective business endeavors. Fans believed the couple got engaged in Rocky's music video for "D.M.B" last year but their reps said that wasn't the case. Not long after the video dropped, they welcomed their first son RZA in May 2022.
The marriage rumors returned before Rihanna's Super Bowl performance earlier this year. The couple reportedly planned to get hitched, but no secret wedding was ever confirmed. Fans continued to speculate their status after Rocky called Rihanna his "beautiful wife" during his performance at the 2023 Cannes Lions Festival. They welcomed their second child Riot Rose a couple of months later, but there was still no confirmation that they are married.
You can see Rihanna sporting her new diamond ring in videos of Rocky's birthday celebrations. Check them out below.
The Boys Vs The Girls Dance Off— RihannasNavyBih (@ririnavybihhh) October 8, 2023
Rihanna ATE pic.twitter.com/EgzorFDkSG
rihanna and rocky at his birthday party 😭🤍 pic.twitter.com/sBcMo3n0DT— 𝖌𝖆𝖇𝖗𝖎𝖊𝖑 (@gabgonebad) October 8, 2023