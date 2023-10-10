Rihanna Rocks Massive Diamond Ring While Celebrating A$AP Rocky's Birthday

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have been together for quite some time now. After confirming their relationship in 2021, the couple was inseparable and even supported each other in their respective business endeavors. Fans believed the couple got engaged in Rocky's music video for "D.M.B" last year but their reps said that wasn't the case. Not long after the video dropped, they welcomed their first son RZA in May 2022.



The marriage rumors returned before Rihanna's Super Bowl performance earlier this year. The couple reportedly planned to get hitched, but no secret wedding was ever confirmed. Fans continued to speculate their status after Rocky called Rihanna his "beautiful wife" during his performance at the 2023 Cannes Lions Festival. They welcomed their second child Riot Rose a couple of months later, but there was still no confirmation that they are married.



You can see Rihanna sporting her new diamond ring in videos of Rocky's birthday celebrations. Check them out below.