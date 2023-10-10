Savannah Bananas Headed To Philly For '2024 Banana Ball World Tour'

The Savannah Bananas are officially coming to Philadelphia next year as part of the "2024 Banana Ball World Tour." According to CBS News, the Banana's appearance at Citizens Bank Park will not interfere with the Phillies who will be playing a four-game series against the Mets in New York. The Savannah Bananas took to social media to share their excitement about the Pennsylvania game, stating that they would be "bringing the Banana Ball flair to Philly." Morrisville Little League manager Matt Wolski told CBS News that seeing the Bananas play would be similar to (if not "cooler" than) attending a concert.

"Buying a ticket for this is like going to see Springsteen in Philadelphia in two weeks, but this might be cooler," he shared in reference to rock icon Bruce Springsteen canceling his shows in Philadelphia to undergo treatment for peptic ulcer disease last month.

For those who have yet to see the Savannah Bananas in action; this will not be a normal baseball game. The Bananas, an exhibition baseball team launched by Jesse Cole in 2016, are known for taking the traditional rules out of the game and making it entirely their own. The spirited team has gone viral on social media for taking part in "circus-like antics" during their games. Their website details exactly what it means to play "Banana Ball."

"Banana Ball has become the fastest and most entertaining game in sports. With its fast-paced rules and emphasis on continuous play, Banana Ball strips away the often criticized lulls and lengthy pauses typical of traditional baseball, delivering a high-octane and entertainment-packed game that keeps both players and fans on their toes. Banana Ball has 11 unique rules. The most notorious rule is that if a fan catches a foul ball, it counts as an out."