Sexyy Red Sizzles On 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards Stage With Her Hottest Singles
By Kelly Fisher
October 11, 2023
Sexyy Red took the stage with a medley of some of her hottest singles during an electrifying debut performance at the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards that aired on Tuesday night (October 10). The St. Louis, Missouri-born artist also kicked off the show with DaBaby, Juvenile and Mannie Fresh.
The “SkeeYee” star was one of many artists to take the stage during the pre-recorded, star-studded show, along with performances by GloRilla, Fivio Foreign and others. This year’s show, which takes place as Hip Hop celebrates 50 years, also included special performances and tributes featuring Kid Capri, Kool DJ Red Alert, Scott Storch, Spinderella, Jermaine Dupri, Bow Wow, Da Brat, Dem Franchize Boyz, Ludacris, and more.
GloRilla, Fat Joe, Jermaine Dupri and many others arrived in eye-popping looks on the red carpet at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre in Atlanta, Georgia. See some of the hottest red carpet looks of the evening here. Check out the full list of 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards winners here, and see Sexyy Red’s stops on her first-ever headlining tour below.
Thank you!! @BET 💋💋💋 https://t.co/qgejSVLtug— Sexyy Red (@SexyyRed314_) October 11, 2023
SHEESH! Now that’s how you get a room to back that azz up and shake sumn 🔥 @DaBabyDaBaby @SexyyRed314_ @manniefresh @juviethegreat #HipHopAwards #BET #HipHop50 pic.twitter.com/JbFbhYpeQj— BET (@BET) October 11, 2023
Sexyy Red's "Hood Hottest Princess Tour" Dates
Oct. 16 – Boston – The Paradise Rock Club*
Oct. 18 – New York – Irving Plaza
Oct. 19 – Baltimore – Baltimore Soundstage*
Oct. 21 – Philadelphia – Theatre of Living Arts
Oct. 24 – Detroit – St. Andrew's Hall
Oct. 26 – Cincinnati – Bogart's
Oct. 30 – St. Louis – The Pageant*
Oct. 31 – Chicago – House of Blues
Nov. 1 – Minneapolis – Varsity Theater
Nov. 4 – Nashville, Tenn. – Brooklyn Bowl*
Nov. 5 – Birmingham, Ala. – Iron City*
Nov. 9 – Orlando, Fla. – The Beacham*
Nov. 10 – Fort Lauderdale, Fla. – Revolution
Nov. 14 – Atlanta – Buckhead Theatre
Nov. 15 – Charlotte, N.C. – The Underground
Nov. 20 – Houston – House of Blues
Nov. 21 – Dallas – Echo Lounge & Music Hall
Nov. 24 – Phoenix – The Van Buren
Nov. 25 – Los Angeles – The Wiltern
Nov. 29 – San Francisco – The Fillmore
*Not a Live Nation date