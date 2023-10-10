Sexyy Red Sizzles On 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards Stage With Her Hottest Singles

Sexyy Red took the stage with a medley of some of her hottest singles during an electrifying debut performance at the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards that aired on Tuesday night (October 10). The St. Louis, Missouri-born artist also kicked off the show with DaBaby, Juvenile and Mannie Fresh.

The “SkeeYee” star was one of many artists to take the stage during the pre-recorded, star-studded show, along with performances by GloRilla, Fivio Foreign and others. This year’s show, which takes place as Hip Hop celebrates 50 years, also included special performances and tributes featuring Kid Capri, Kool DJ Red Alert, Scott Storch, Spinderella, Jermaine DupriBow WowDa BratDem Franchize BoyzLudacris, and more.

GloRilla, Fat Joe, Jermaine Dupri and many others arrived in eye-popping looks on the red carpet at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre in Atlanta, Georgia. See some of the hottest red carpet looks of the evening here. Check out the full list of 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards winners here, and see Sexyy Red’s stops on her first-ever headlining tour below.

Sexyy Red's "Hood Hottest Princess Tour" Dates

Oct. 16 – Boston – The Paradise Rock Club*

Oct. 18 – New York – Irving Plaza

Oct. 19 – Baltimore – Baltimore Soundstage*

Oct. 21 – Philadelphia – Theatre of Living Arts

Oct. 24 – Detroit – St. Andrew's Hall

Oct. 26 – Cincinnati – Bogart's

Oct. 30 – St. Louis – The Pageant*

Oct. 31 – Chicago – House of Blues

Nov. 1 – Minneapolis – Varsity Theater

Nov. 4 – Nashville, Tenn. – Brooklyn Bowl*

Nov. 5 – Birmingham, Ala. – Iron City*

Nov. 9 – Orlando, Fla. – The Beacham*

Nov. 10 – Fort Lauderdale, Fla. – Revolution

Nov. 14 – Atlanta – Buckhead Theatre

Nov. 15 – Charlotte, N.C. – The Underground

Nov. 20 – Houston – House of Blues

Nov. 21 – Dallas – Echo Lounge & Music Hall

Nov. 24 – Phoenix – The Van Buren

Nov. 25 – Los Angeles – The Wiltern

Nov. 29 – San Francisco – The Fillmore

*Not a Live Nation date

Sexyy Red
