Soldiers Detail Horrific "Massacre" In Israeli Kibbutz Attacked By Hamas

By Bill Galluccio

October 10, 2023

Israel Declares War Following Large-Scale Hamas Attacks
Photo: Alexi J. Rosenfeld / Getty Images News / Getty Images

Israeli soldiers and reporters described the horrific scenes at the Kfar Aza kibbutz in southern Israel, which was attacked by dozens of Hamas fighters.

i24NEWS Correspondent Nicole Zedek said that the brutality of the violence left many soldiers shocked as they tried to console each other after the horrors they saw.

"Many soldiers were called up for reserve service and could be seen actively consoling each other after what they had to witness. They arrived expecting the worst, but the scenes are beyond anything that one could imagine," she wrote.

Zedek said that entire families were killed in their homes. The terrorists spared no one, not even babies. She reported that at least 40 babies and young children were taken out in gurneys by soldiers.

"Some soldiers say they found babies with their heads cut off, entire families gunned down in their beds," Zedek added.

She noted that the attackers left behind booby traps in some of the homes, making recovery efforts extremely dangerous.

"It's not a war; it's not a battlefield. You see the babies, the mother, the father, in their bedrooms, in their protection rooms, and how the terrorists killed them," Israeli Defense Force Major General Itai Veruv told reporters. "It's a massacre."

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.