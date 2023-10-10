Soup, an age-old comfort food, has a remarkable ability to warm our hearts and soothe our souls.

Amongst the diverse culinary options, one cannot help but be drawn to the captivating simplicity of soups. Whether one is seeking a hearty, belly-warming bowl on a chilly day or a taste of exquisite flavors that transport you to distant lands, the U.S. has an exceptional array of soups to offer.

Food Network released a list of the top restaurants to order soup at, from cozy family-run diners to upscale restaurants pushing the boundaries of the flexible meal, proving that state's soup selection is as varied and reflective its people.

In Texas, Brisket Ramen at The Granary 'Cue and Brew, which is now closed, secured the number one spot:

“Texas is all about the barbecue, and at the Granary, that means it even appears in ramen. This version is a tribute to the Lone Star state: The brown ale noodles are made with the house-brewed brown ale, burnt ends are chopped from the brisket to stud each bowl, and shallots are dusted with a barbecue rub. All of that mingles in a shoyu broth (made with barbecued pork necks and chicken bones) with crispy collard greens and an onsen egg.”