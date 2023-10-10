Video Footage Shows Woman Opening Fire Inside Police Station

The Connecticut Office of Inspector General released three videos showing 51-year-old Suzanne firing several shots inside the Bristol Police station last week.

Two of the videos show different angles from the lobby of the station as Laprise walked inside armed with a handgun. She can be seen waving the gun around and banging on the window of the front desk, which was not occupied at the time.

She can be seen pacing back and forth as she tries to get the attention of officers. At one point, she sat down on a bench in the lobby and pointed the gun at her head.

During the three-minute video, Laprise fired five shots, three at a side door and two at the windows of the front desk. None of the bullets penetrated the bullet-proof glass.

The third video shows body camera footage from one of the officers as they lined up in a hallway to confront Laprise. As they tried to negotiate with her, she fired two shots at the side door, causing one of the officers to return fire.

Eventually, Laprise put down her gun, and officers moved in and subdued her using a stun gun.

She is facing nine charges: criminal attempt at murder, illegal discharge of a firearm, illegally carrying firearms under the influence of drugs/alcohol, criminal use of a weapon, violation of pistol permit requirements, illegally possessing a large capacity magazine, first-degree criminal mischief, first-degree reckless endangerment, and second-degree breach of peace.

She is being held on a $1 million bond.