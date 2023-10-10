Vikings Make Decision On Justin Jefferson's Injury Status
By Jason Hall
October 10, 2023
The Minnesota Vikings will reportedly place All-Pro wide receiver Justin Jefferson on injured reserve, which will rule him out for the team's next four games, due to a hamstring injury suffered in Sunday's (October 8) loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports.
Jefferson's recovery timeline has not been publicly determined, however, being placed on injured reserve will force him to miss at least four games in adherence with NFL rules.
"The #Vikings plan to place WR Justin Jefferson on injured reserve because of the hamstring injury he suffered in Sunday’s loss to Kansas City, per sources. The exact timeline is TBD based on how he responds to treatment. But Jefferson is out at least four games," Pelissero wrote on his X account Tuesday (October 10).
Jefferson was ruled out of Sunday's game in the fourth quarter due to the injury.
Head coach Kevin O'Connell told reporters on Monday (October 9) that the reigning NFL Offensive Player of the Year would seek multiple medical opinions prior to the team's decision. Jefferson recorded three receptions for 28 yards during Sunday's loss and has 36 receptions for 571 yards and three touchdowns through his first five games of the 2023 NFL season.
The Vikings fell to 1-4 after Sunday's loss and will face the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field this Sunday (October 15) before a home matchup against the San Francisco 49ers on October 23 and two road matchups against the Green Bay Packers on October 29 and the Atlanta Falcons on November 5.