Warning Issued To Stop Bringing Locks And Keys To The Grand Canyon

Social media has witnessed the rise of a cute trend: "Love locks."

People worldwide share images of padlocks attached to fences, signifying their affection for a significant other. Some take it a step further, capturing videos of themselves tossing keys into canyons or bodies of water after securing these locks.

However, officials at the Grand Canyon National Park in northern Arizona have raised concerns about this trend.

They've urged visitors to leave their locks and keys at home and refrain from participating in the "Love Locks" phenomenon. The park officials argue that attaching padlocks to fences constitutes littering and a form of graffiti, distracting from the natural beauty of the park.

Moreover, the situation becomes even more problematic because people often throw their padlock keys into the canyon. This poses a grave danger to the endangered California condor population. These curious birds are attracted to shiny, metallic objects and may inspect them with their mouths, inadvertently swallowing locks and keys.

A Facebook post was uploaded by the Grand Canyon National Park's official account on Tuesday:

"Love is strong, but it is not as strong as our bolt cutters.

Padlocks left behind on fencing are called Love Locks. People think putting a lock on fencing at viewpoints is a great way to show love for another person. It's not. Leaving pad locks like this is littering and a form of graffiti. But because people will throw their padlock key into the canyon the scenario becomes worse and more dangerous specifically for a rare and endangered animal of the canyon.

Condors are curious animals and much like a small child will investigate strange things they come across with their mouths. Condors love shiny things. They will spot a coin, a wrapper, or a shiny piece of metal, like a key from a padlock that has been tossed into the canyon and eat it. Condors are not meant to digest metal and many times cannot pass these objects. The X-ray image on this post is of the crop of a condor. You can see coins lodged in the digestive tract of the bird. This bird had to be operated on to clear the obstructions. If a condor ingests to many objects like this, it could die.

Objects are thrown from the rim every day. Padlocks and trash are not anomalies limited to Grand Canyon. Do your part to not contribute to these bad habits and inform others of what can happen to the wildlife if these behaviors continue."