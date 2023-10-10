Washington Drive-In Has One Of The Best Burgers In The U.S.

When it comes to crafting a juicy, flavor-packed burger, you're spoiled for choice in the United States. From tucked-away neighborhood joints to fancy fine-dining establishments, there's no shortage of restaurants serving this iconic handheld. Only a handful of eateries, however, gain so much notoriety from just their burgers alone.

If you're on the hunt for these special burgers, LoveFood released a list of the best burgers to eat right now in America. The list ranges from classic bites to unique and experimental takes on the popular sandwich. A popular restaurant in Washington State earned a spot on the list thanks to its one-of-a-kind burger: Boomer's Drive-In!

Writers found themselves entranced by The Big Boom, a burger that'll get you hooked on its size and flavor. Here's what they think about it:

"What people love about the Big Boom – ­an 8oz patty with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and pickles in a sesame seed bun – ­is its size. That, plus the amazing 'special sauce' and charred flavor. You'll find it at Boomers Drive-In in Bellingham, a fun, old-fashioned drive-in which feels a little like stepping back into old Americana. Expect classic décor, speedy, friendly service, and delicious, bulky burgers."