WATCH: House Explodes In Illinois Neighborhood, Damages Surrounding Homes

By Logan DeLoye

October 10, 2023

Aerial view of ruined building on fire with collapsed roof and rising dark smoke.
Photo: iStockphoto

A house exploded in Woodstock on Monday afternoon, leveling the structure and causing significant damage to surrounding homes.

According to WGN9, the explosion occurred around 2:40 p.m. after a gas main was struck near the home a few hours prior. Woodstock Fire and Rescue crews received calls regarding a strong "smell of natural gas" in the neighborhood at 12:35 p.m. Fire officials took to Facebook 40 minutes before the explosion to let locals know that they were working on a gas leak "along North Tryon Street between Washington Street and West Judd Street."

WGN9 mentioned that a church across the street was evacuated and nearby home inhabitants were urged to shelter in place after the explosion. Woodstock Fire and Rescue district fire chief Brendan Parker explained that the explosion caused other homes in the neighborhood to catch fire.

"The explosion instantly leveled a home and ignited a fire in several adjacent structures." Becky Bosowski, the homeowner's sister also commented on the state of the home after the horrific incident.

"The house is burned to the ground and there’s nothing left."

Luckily, the owner, his wife, and their roommate were all at work when the explosion occurred and no one was injured. The gas company released a statement following the incident.

"The safety of the public and every family we serve is our No. 1 value. Nicor Gas crews are onsite working with first responders to safely secure the area and to assist local authorities with their investigation of this incident."

A GoFundMe page was set up to help the homeowner and his family pay for repair expenses.

