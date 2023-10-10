WATCH: House Explodes In Illinois Neighborhood, Damages Surrounding Homes

A house exploded in Woodstock on Monday afternoon, leveling the structure and causing significant damage to surrounding homes.

According to WGN9, the explosion occurred around 2:40 p.m. after a gas main was struck near the home a few hours prior. Woodstock Fire and Rescue crews received calls regarding a strong "smell of natural gas" in the neighborhood at 12:35 p.m. Fire officials took to Facebook 40 minutes before the explosion to let locals know that they were working on a gas leak "along North Tryon Street between Washington Street and West Judd Street."

WGN9 mentioned that a church across the street was evacuated and nearby home inhabitants were urged to shelter in place after the explosion. Woodstock Fire and Rescue district fire chief Brendan Parker explained that the explosion caused other homes in the neighborhood to catch fire.

"The explosion instantly leveled a home and ignited a fire in several adjacent structures." Becky Bosowski, the homeowner's sister also commented on the state of the home after the horrific incident.

"The house is burned to the ground and there’s nothing left."