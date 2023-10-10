WATCH: Man Scales Santa Monica Pier Ferris Wheel In Scary Scene

By Logan DeLoye

October 10, 2023

Amazon Freevee And Universal Television Host Primo Park After Dark Event At The Santa Monica Pier To Celebrate "Primo's" Upcoming Premiere On Friday, May 19th
Photo: Getty Images North America

A section of the Santa Monica Pier was evacuated on Monday afternoon (October 9) after a man climbed into the center of the Ferris wheel as it was moving. According to KTLA, the individual claimed to have a bomb and refused to exit the ride. Santa Monica Police officers cleared pier goers out of Pacific Park and the ride was shut down for safety purposes. A crisis negotiation team was brought in to coax the man down from the Ferris wheel.

Video footage shows riders stranded in carts on the top of the wheel (some carrying children) as the suspect sat in the center. It took the crisis negotiation team an hour to convince the man to exit the structure. The unnamed individual was apprehended by police around 4:30 p.m. and riders were evacuated by local firefighters.

Police examined the backpack that the man was carrying to discover that he was not carrying explosives despite previous threats. After further investigation, officers told KTLA that the man was suffering a "mental health crisis" and that they "don’t believe a crime has been committed."

No one was injured as a result of the incident and the Ferris wheel resumed operation at 5:15 p.m.

