WATCH: Man Scales Santa Monica Pier Ferris Wheel In Scary Scene

A section of the Santa Monica Pier was evacuated on Monday afternoon (October 9) after a man climbed into the center of the Ferris wheel as it was moving. According to KTLA, the individual claimed to have a bomb and refused to exit the ride. Santa Monica Police officers cleared pier goers out of Pacific Park and the ride was shut down for safety purposes. A crisis negotiation team was brought in to coax the man down from the Ferris wheel.

Video footage shows riders stranded in carts on the top of the wheel (some carrying children) as the suspect sat in the center. It took the crisis negotiation team an hour to convince the man to exit the structure. The unnamed individual was apprehended by police around 4:30 p.m. and riders were evacuated by local firefighters.