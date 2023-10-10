Wisconsin Towns Among America's Most Affordable Beach Towns To Live In

By Sarah Tate

October 10, 2023

Photo: Ridofranz/iStock/Getty Images

Living near the beach often comes with a high price tag, but there are still plenty of towns that you can call home without breaking the bank too much. GOBankingRates compiled a list of the 35 most affordable beach towns you can afford to living in right now, and two in Wisconsin made the list.

Port Washington, outside of Milwaukee, and Algoma, near Green Bay, are both located along Lake Michigan and are two of the cheapest beach towns that you can afford to call home. According to the site, the median cost for a home in Port Washington is $273,800, while the overall cost of living index is 96.5. The median home cost in Algoma is $197,900 with an overall cost of living index of 94.7.

Here's how the site determined its list:

"To find the cheapest beach towns you can afford to live in, GOBankingRates gathered a list of beach towns from across the United States, and for each city, a number of factors were found from Sperlings BestPlaces, including cost of living indexes for groceries, healthcare, housing, utilities, transportation and miscellaneous expenses. Each index was multiplied by its respective national average expenditure cost from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey for all consumers. GOBankingRates calculated the total annual expenditure cost for each city, sorting them to show the cheapest beach towns you can afford to live in."

Check out GOBankingRate's full report to see more of the most affordable beach towns to live in around the U.S.

