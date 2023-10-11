5 California Cities Named Among The 'Worst Places To Drive In The US'

Traffic can be a true test of patience, but people living in these cities are likely used to it. Be it road safety, traffic, or maintenance costs; something about this California city makes it one of the worst places to drive in the U.S.

According to a list compiled by WalletHub, the worst cities to drive in California are Oakland, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Stockton, and San Bernardino in that order. All of these cities rank among the 10 worst places to drive in the entire country.

Here's what WalletHub had to say about compiling the data to discover the best and worst places to drive across the country:

"In order to determine the best and worst cities for drivers, WalletHub compared a sample of the 100 most populated U.S. cities across four key dimensions: 1) Cost of Ownership & Maintenance, 2) Traffic & Infrastructure, 3) Safety and 4) Access to Vehicles & Maintenance. Our sample considers only the city proper in each case and excludes cities in the surrounding metro area. We evaluated those dimensions using 30 relevant metrics, which are listed below with their corresponding weights. Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing the most favorable conditions for drivers."

For a continued list of the best and worst places to drive across the country visit wallethub.com.