9 Big Lottery Winners Revealed In Arizona Before $1.73 Billion Jackpot

In Arizona, luck smiled upon Powerball players.

The jackpot soared to an astounding $1.725 billion after no winner emerged on Monday night. While the grand prize remained elusive, fortune favored many with smaller but still significant victories.

In Saturday's drawing, five lucky individuals in places like Phoenix, northern Arizona and Pinal County each claimed $50,000 prizes. Monday brought more good news, with four more $50,000 winners.

Here's where the fortunate tickets were sold:

Saturday's Winners

1. Walmart - 1741 E Florence Rd, Casa Grande

2. Bashas - 2323 W Hwy 70, Thatcher

3. Swift Travel Center - 3099 W Shamrell Blvd, Flagstaff

4. Circle K - 2182 E Florence Blvd, Casa Grande (with Powerplay, totaling $150,000)

5. Cornville Market - 9420 E Cornville Rd, Cornville (with Powerplay, totaling $150,000)

Monday's Winners

1. Sunmart - 18221 Tom Wells Rd, Ehrenberg

2. Fry's Food Store - 3255 S Rural Rd, Tempe

3. Arco AM/PM - 20838 N 19th Ave, Phoenix (with Powerplay, totaling $150,000)

4. Quiktrip - 847 N Arizona Ave, Gilbert (with Powerplay, totaling $150,000)

This jackpot has remained unclaimed for 35 consecutive drawings, approaching the record of 41 draws set in 2021 and 2022. The largest Powerball jackpot ever was a staggering $2.04 billion, claimed by a California player in November 2022. However, the odds of winning are one in 292.2 million.

For the sole winner, the $1.73 billion prize is paid through a 30-year annuity, but most opt for a lump sum.

The estimated cash prize for the next drawing is $756.6 million, minus federal and state taxes.

Powerball continues to persuade players to 45 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.