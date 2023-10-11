Abandoned North Carolina Town Named The 'Creepiest' Ghost Town In The State

America is full of vibrant cities full of life, but in the history of the country, not every town has stood the test of time. This has led to many abandoned villages and settlements that many people still believe carry the weight of the past in these so-called "ghost towns."

Thrillist searched for the "creepiest, coolest" ghost towns around the country, compiling a list of the top hair-raising spot in each state that is sure to give you chills. According to the site:

"Some are restored villages catering to tourists. Some have rich histories of fleeting prosperity. Others are exactly what you'd expect when you think 'ghost town' — restless spirits rumored to relive past tragedies and provide plenty of entertainment (if that's your sort of thing). Whether they're roadside stop-offs or full-fledged attractions, each offers a side trip through time along America's roadways."

The creepiest ghost town in North Carolina is Brunswick Town, a site that was destroyed by British forces during the Revolutionary War. Here's what the site had to say:

"Lots to unpack here. Brunswick offers a unique glimpse into the history of both the American Revolution and the Civil War. After establishing itself as a Cape Fear River port town, the community was destroyed by the British in 1776. Left in ruins, it was turned into Anderson Fort as a stronghold for the confederate army in 1862. Between the foundations of colonial structures and what's left of the fort, it's a fascinating trip through time. The site was creepy enough to be used as a shooting location for the Sleepy Hollow TV show."

