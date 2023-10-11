Abandoned South Carolina Town Named The 'Creepiest' Ghost Town In The State

America is full of vibrant cities full of life, but in the history of the country, not every town has stood the test of time. This has led to many abandoned villages and settlements that many people still believe carry the weight of the past in these so-called "ghost towns."

Thrillist searched for the "creepiest, coolest" ghost towns around the country, compiling a list of the top hair-raising spot in each state that is sure to give you chills. According to the site:

"Some are restored villages catering to tourists. Some have rich histories of fleeting prosperity. Others are exactly what you'd expect when you think 'ghost town' — restless spirits rumored to relive past tragedies and provide plenty of entertainment (if that's your sort of thing). Whether they're roadside stop-offs or full-fledged attractions, each offers a side trip through time along America's roadways."

The creepiest ghost town in South Carolina is Dorchester, a centuries-old site that was abandoned around the time of America's founding; however curious visitors can still stop by at what is now a state historic site. Here's what the site had to say:

"How far back do you want to go? Dorchester was founded in 1696 and abandoned at the start of the Revolutionary War. Just 15 miles from Charleston along the Ashley River, it's now part of a 325-acre park with a church bell tower and walls from an oyster shell tabby fort providing a well-preserved look at life during the colonial south. Shipping wharves are often visible during low tide, too."

Check out Thrillist.com to see more of the creepiest and coolest ghost towns around the country.