"Bad Guy" is one of (if not the) biggest hit in Billie Eilish's catalogue, but during a visit to Jimmy Kimmel Live! the singer admitted that she thinks the WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? single is "one of the stupidest songs in the world" — but in a good way.

“Objectively, ‘Bad Guy’ is like the stupidest song in the world, but it’s really good,” she said during the interview. “It’s just like you have to understand, you have to have humor in it. Like, [on] that song I’m trolling. That song is supposed to be goofy, but it’s just funny because it’s dumb. It’s literally, like, ‘Duh.’ Like, what does that mean?”

She meant the comment in a loving way, because when the topic came up of artists being “very hateful towards their own music," Eilish said it's “very frustrating because why are you doing this then?”

“I feel like we’re both fans of what we make,” she continued, referring to her and brother/collaborator FINNEAS, who was also part of the interview. “I love my own music and it definitely changes and morphs with me. I still cringe but I appreciate it, though.”

Speaking of music, Eilish and FINNEAS have been working on her third album and recently teased it at a music festival.

Watch the full Kimmel interview above.