Christina Aguilera Teases New Collab With Popular Rapper

By Rebekah Gonzalez

October 11, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Christina Aguilera has something up her sleeve! This week, the iconic pop star took to Twitter to tease a possible upcoming collaboration with one of the most popular rappers on the scene. On Tuesday night (October 10th), rapper Latto tweeted, "Should we tell them? @xtina," which got quickly got a response from the singer. "I think it’s time babe…." she wrote, adding the kissy mark and smiling face with hearts emojis.

As of this morning, Wednesday, October 11th, the artists have yet to release any more information about their upcoming collaboration but we should have more information soon. It's been a big week for Aguilera. Earlier this week, she announced her very own Las Vegas residency set to launch at the end of the year.

“I look forward to bringing Las Vegas a new show that fuses music, sophistication and art in ways I have never performed before,” Aguilera said in a statement about the residency “What I love about the intimacy at Voltaire at The Venetian Resort is how up-close-and-personal I can be with the audience … a truly modern twist on the performance experience.” Her residency will take place at the Voltaire Belle de Nuit at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas. The run of shows will kick off on New Year's Eve weekend and future dates are expected to be announced later this week. The exciting news comes about a year after it was revealed that a documentary highlighting Aguilera's career and personal life was in the works.

Christina Aguilera
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.