Christina Aguilera Teases New Collab With Popular Rapper
By Rebekah Gonzalez
October 11, 2023
Christina Aguilera has something up her sleeve! This week, the iconic pop star took to Twitter to tease a possible upcoming collaboration with one of the most popular rappers on the scene. On Tuesday night (October 10th), rapper Latto tweeted, "Should we tell them? @xtina," which got quickly got a response from the singer. "I think it’s time babe…." she wrote, adding the kissy mark and smiling face with hearts emojis.
As of this morning, Wednesday, October 11th, the artists have yet to release any more information about their upcoming collaboration but we should have more information soon. It's been a big week for Aguilera. Earlier this week, she announced her very own Las Vegas residency set to launch at the end of the year.
I think it’s time babe….💋🥰 https://t.co/zGvVSjKgLw— Christina Aguilera (@xtina) October 10, 2023
“I look forward to bringing Las Vegas a new show that fuses music, sophistication and art in ways I have never performed before,” Aguilera said in a statement about the residency “What I love about the intimacy at Voltaire at The Venetian Resort is how up-close-and-personal I can be with the audience … a truly modern twist on the performance experience.” Her residency will take place at the Voltaire Belle de Nuit at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas. The run of shows will kick off on New Year's Eve weekend and future dates are expected to be announced later this week. The exciting news comes about a year after it was revealed that a documentary highlighting Aguilera's career and personal life was in the works.