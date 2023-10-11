Christina Aguilera Teases New Collab With Popular Rapper

Christina Aguilera has something up her sleeve! This week, the iconic pop star took to Twitter to tease a possible upcoming collaboration with one of the most popular rappers on the scene. On Tuesday night (October 10th), rapper Latto tweeted, "Should we tell them? @xtina," which got quickly got a response from the singer. "I think it’s time babe…." she wrote, adding the kissy mark and smiling face with hearts emojis.

As of this morning, Wednesday, October 11th, the artists have yet to release any more information about their upcoming collaboration but we should have more information soon. It's been a big week for Aguilera. Earlier this week, she announced her very own Las Vegas residency set to launch at the end of the year.