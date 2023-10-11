Coastal 'Graveyard' Named Washington's Spookiest Abandoned Place

By Zuri Anderson

October 11, 2023

Stranded sailing boad shipwreck
Photo: Sjo / iStock / Getty Images

Spooky season is upon us, meaning many thrill seekers are looking for creepy places to check out. This can range from decrepit buildings with chilling histories or haunting graveyards with high-profile figures buried there. Since the United States is rife with these sinister locations, Reader's Digest revealed the "spookiest abandoned places" in every state.

Writers warn a lot of these picks may be off-limits to visitors, but it doesn't hurt to marvel at them from a distance. The list includes many unique places to check out, from hospitals and shuttered amusement parks to empty jailhouses and whole townships.

According to the website, Washington's spookiest abandoned place is the Boat Graveyard in Everett! Writers provided the history behind this uninhabited location:

"Perhaps the weirdest thing about abandoned places is the fact that nobody bothers to clean them up. This boat graveyard in Everett, Washington is a perfect example of that, as dozens of boats (big and small) were simply dropped off in the channel by owners who didn’t want them anymore. Now, it is an eerie collection of dead vessels."
