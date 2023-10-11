Decision Made On Anthony Richardson's Injury Status

Richardson, the No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, exited Sunday's game in the second quarter after landing on his right shoulder while being tackled by Titans linebacker Harold Landry. The rookie, who was selected by the Colts at No. 4 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft, finished the game with 98 yards on 9 of 12 passing and five yards on two rushing attempts.

Richardson had the fastest rising stock of any quarterback prospect this offseason with many experts projecting him to have the best raw skills of any draft eligible player. The former four-star high school prospect threw for 2,549 yards, 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions on 215 of 393 passing, as well as 1,116 yards and 12 touchdowns on 161 rushing attempts in 2022, having previously appeared in just 10 games during his first two collegiate seasons.

Minshew, 27, has a 9-16 overall record as a starting quarterback, having made 21 starts in his first two NFL seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars, as well as four games for the Philadelphia Eagles in the absence of Jalen Hurts during the past two seasons and the Week 3 win in Richardson's absence. The former Washington State standout has thrown for 553 yards and two touchdowns on 57 of 83 passing during five appearances for the Colts in 2023.