Florida Cave Diver's Body Pulled From Texas Spring Days After Dive
By Zuri Anderson
October 11, 2023
Friends and family are mourning the loss of an experienced Florida cave diver who lost his life exploring one of the deepest cave systems in the United States. Karst Underwater Research, a non-profit organization, recently revealed one of its co-founders, Brett Hemphill, died during a cave diving exploration in West Texas.
According to a Facebook post from KUR, Hemphill and Andy Pitkin began their dive on the morning of October 4 in Phantom Springs Cave. Video captured Hemphill tying off the guideline on a rock at 570 feet underwater, but the team got separated and the diver never surfaced, the organization wrote.
The research group recruited specialized recovery divers who traveled thousands of miles to look for Hemphill. Four days later, the experienced diver's body was recovered, WFLA reported.
Edit 10/9: Brett has been returned to the surface and enough donations were received to cover the expense of Brett's...Posted by Karst Underwater Research on Sunday, October 8, 2023
Reporter Amanda Holly remembers interviewing with Hemphill about his love for exploration and protecting underwater ecosystems. She described his passion as "contagious, " and his decades-long mission of charting "never-before-seen sections of the underground aquifer."
"The cave diving community lost a true modern-day explorer," she wrote.
A GoFundMe page further elaborates on Hemphill's life, legacy, and contributions to both conservation efforts and the hobby:
"Brett dedicated over 30 years to educating and inspiring exploration and protection of the Floridan Aquifer and springs, innovating equipment for the safety of other divers, and exploring, mapping, and filming many underwater cave systems. Brett entertained us all, sharing his love of music, performing in local rock and roll cover bands."
The fundraiser, which has a goal of $100,000, aims to cover Hemphill's funeral expenses plus a celebration of life. KUR said more details about his memorial will be released soon.