Friends and family are mourning the loss of an experienced Florida cave diver who lost his life exploring one of the deepest cave systems in the United States. Karst Underwater Research, a non-profit organization, recently revealed one of its co-founders, Brett Hemphill, died during a cave diving exploration in West Texas.

According to a Facebook post from KUR, Hemphill and Andy Pitkin began their dive on the morning of October 4 in Phantom Springs Cave. Video captured Hemphill tying off the guideline on a rock at 570 feet underwater, but the team got separated and the diver never surfaced, the organization wrote.

The research group recruited specialized recovery divers who traveled thousands of miles to look for Hemphill. Four days later, the experienced diver's body was recovered, WFLA reported.