Gaza Goes Dark As Sole Power Plant Shuts Down Amid Israeli Blockade

The Gaza Strip's sole power plant has run out of fuel amid an Israeli blockade, the Gaza Ministry of Energy announced on Wednesday (October 11) via the Associated Press.

The energy ministry said it was forced to shut down after supplies were cut off, leaving only generators to power the territory, while hundreds of thousands are displaced. The announcement comes after Israel launched a retaliation strike on the Gaza Strip with airstrikes, which resulted in at least 1,055 deaths, according to Palestinian officials via CNN.

Israel's air strikes came days after an attack launched by the Palestinian militant group Hamas on Saturday (October 7), which resulted in more than 1,200 deaths and 2,700 injuries, CBS News reports.

"We have had the worst day in Israeli history when it comes to casualties ... In American terms, this is a Pearl Harbor and a 9/11 all together," said Israel Lt. Jonathan Conricus, a spokesperson for the country's Defense Forces, via MSNBC on Sunday (October 8).

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared, "we are in a war," in a video shared on social media after the attacks, which included land, air and sea as Hamas fighters infiltrated Israel's southern border and fired rockets from the Gaza Strip. Netanyahu ordered an "extensive reserve mobilization" in retaliation for the unprecedented attacks.

U.S. President Joe Biden called the Hamas attack "an act of sheer evil" and confirmed that at least 14 American citizens were among the casualties.