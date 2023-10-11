Historic Ghost Town Named Colorado's Spookiest Abandoned Place

Spooky season is upon us, meaning many thrill seekers are looking for creepy places to check out. This can range from decrepit buildings with chilling histories or haunting graveyards with high-profile figures buried there. Since the United States is rife with these sinister locations, Reader's Digest revealed the "spookiest abandoned places" in every state.

Writers warn a lot of these picks may be off-limits to visitors, but it doesn't hurt to marvel at them from a distance. The list includes many unique places to check out, from boat graveyards and shuttered amusement parks to empty jailhouses and whole townships.

According to the website, Colorado's spookiest abandoned place is actually a ghost town: Ludlow! Writers provided the history behind this uninhabited location:

"The town of Ludlow was the site of an infamous workers’ rights battle in 1914. The families living and working in the town were employed by Colorado Fuel & Iron, owned by the Rockefeller family. When the working conditions became unbearable, the underpaid workers went on strike. Tensions between law enforcement, the Rockefellers, and the workers soon turned deadly and the National Guard massacred approximately 66 men, women, and children. Now, all that remains are a few old structures and a lonely memorial."