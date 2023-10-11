Illinois City Named 'Most Unhealthy City' In The Entire State

Would you consider your city to be a particularly unhealthy place to live?

Many cities scattered throughout the U.S. bear the unfortunate reputation of having generally poor health among their citizens. Be it lifestyle choices like an unhealthy diet, or factors more out of our control such as poor healthcare and location, there is one city in Illinois that is known for being the most unhealthy place to live in the entire state.

According to a list compiled by 24/7 Wall St., the most unhealthy city in Illinois is Danville.

Here's what 24/7 Wall St. had to say about compiling the data to discover the most unhealthy cities across the country:

"To measure and rank the health of the population in cities in every state, 24/7 Tempo calculated an index using eight health measures such as potential life lost, smoking rate, and percentage reporting fair or poor health, using data from the 2023 County Health Rankings & Roadmaps program of the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. In all, 384 metro areas were considered to determine the least healthy one in every state. Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Vermont, and Delaware each have only one metro area, and it is therefore listed here by default – though by default, it is also the state’s healthiest metro area."

For the full list of the unhealthiest cities in each state visit 247wallst.com.