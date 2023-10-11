JT Reveals Plans For Her Debut Solo Project Ahead Of City Girls' Next Album
By Tony M. Centeno
October 11, 2023
JT wants to release her debut solo project in the near future.
On Tuesday, October 10, Interview Magazine released its latest conversation between the Miami native and singer Kali Uchis. During their up-close and personal chat, JT opened up about her ambitions for a solo career.
“Even though I’m working hard, sometimes it just don’t be feeling like enough," the City Girl explained. "I think that’s because I have yet to be in a place that I’m individually solidified. The City Girls’ next album is about to drop, and I want to put out that project and then sort everything out individually."
“I’ve been having these little talks with myself," she continued. "I know I could get on these levels because I have the talent, but I’m not really in my own space to the point that I’m nominated, and those are things I want to see for myself. But I am happy that my listeners are going up thanks to ‘Muñekita’ and you. I see it, but I can’t wait to actually feel it if that makes sense.”
City Girls have dropped several singles from the duo's upcoming third studio album like "Good Love" featuring Usher, "I Need A Thug," "Top Notch" with Fivio Foreign and more. While Yung Miami has knocked out a few solo collaborations of her own, JT has had a solid solo run as well with songs like "No Bars" and her guest verse on Nicki Minaj's "Super Freaky Girl" (Remix). She plans to move forward with the City Girls album as planned, but she also wants to release her debut solo EP sometime next year.
“I really want my first EP to have that raw, grungy sound," JT shared. "I wanted to do that for my birthday, but I think it’s too soon because I’m so picky. So probably the top of next year. I’m going to figure it out when I have the time, and I have the sounds that I want. But I’m a hard thinker. I want everything to be perfect, and this time, I’m going to be presented by myself, so I really want it to look like everything.”
The interview dropped just hours before JT and Yung Miami hit the stage at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2023. Read the entire conversation now.