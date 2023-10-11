Missouri Village Named The 'Creepiest' Ghost Town In The State

America is full of vibrant cities full of life, but in the history of the country, not every town has stood the test of time. This has led to many abandoned villages and settlements that many people still believe carry the weight of the past in these so-called "ghost towns."

Thrillist searched for the "creepiest, coolest" ghost towns around the country, compiling a list of the top hair-raising spot in each state that is sure to give you chills. According to the site:

"Some are restored villages catering to tourists. Some have rich histories of fleeting prosperity. Others are exactly what you'd expect when you think 'ghost town' — restless spirits rumored to relive past tragedies and provide plenty of entertainment (if that's your sort of thing). Whether they're roadside stop-offs or full-fledged attractions, each offers a side trip through time along America's roadways."

The creepiest ghost town in Missouri is Red Oak II, a museum that stands as a monument to the original Red Oak town that was abandoned after World War II. Here's what the site had to say:

"After World War II, Red Oak was left to wither, vacated by residents seeking bigger and brighter locales. When former resident Lowell Davis moved back to the area in the '80s, he was sad to learn that the places from his youth were wasting away, so he bought the abandoned buildings and moved them to his property about 20 miles away. Davis restored all the notable structures from his childhood, including his grandpa's blacksmith shop and his father's general store. He dubbed the cornfield-turned-refurbished ghost town Red Oak II, and now it's a full-blown attraction, complete with a town center, a schoolhouse, a diner, a jail, a Phillips 66 gas station, houses, artifacts from other abandoned towns, and original art pieces created by Davis himself. Part ghost town, part art installation, and part outdoor museum, it's a colorful look at rural life before desertion."

Check out Thrillist.com to see more of the creepiest and coolest ghost towns around the country.