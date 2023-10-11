Nevada City Named ‘Best City To Drive In’ The U.S.

Driving is are often a test of patience and endurance, with the costs extending far beyond mere monetary expenses.

The frustration of traffic congestion can take a toll on our wallets and our sanity, with each driver shouldering an annual burden of approximately $869 due to the collective toll of time wasted and extra fuel consumed.

Furthermore, the quality of our nation's roads is a significant contributor to the overall driving experience. Alarming underfunding has resulted in a substantial backlog of repairs, amounting to hundreds of billions of dollars, as per the American Society of Civil Engineers. These woes are reflected on a global scale, as the World Economic Forum ranks U.S. roads a mere 17th in quality out of 141 economically developed nations, highlighting the need for substantial improvement.

However, not all cities in the United States subject their drivers to the same conditions. WalletHub's comprehensive analysis considered 30 key indicators of driver-friendliness in the 100 largest cities, spanning from average gas prices to the annual hours lost to traffic congestion for each auto commuter. This data illuminates which cities offer a more pleasant driving experience and which ones leave motorists facing a never-ending road of challenges.

Las Vegas, Nevada, is one of the best places to drive in the country at number 41 with a total score of 57.91.