New Mexico City Named ‘Best City To Drive In’ The U.S.

By Sherah Janay Ndjongo

October 11, 2023

Happy girls doing road trip in tropical city - Travel people having fun driving in trendy convertible car discovering new places - Friendship and youth girlfriends vacation lifestyle concept
Photo: Getty Images

Driving is are often a test of patience and endurance, with the costs extending far beyond mere monetary expenses.

The frustration of traffic congestion can take a toll on our wallets and our sanity, with each driver shouldering an annual burden of approximately $869 due to the collective toll of time wasted and extra fuel consumed.

Furthermore, the quality of our nation's roads is a significant contributor to the overall driving experience. Alarming underfunding has resulted in a substantial backlog of repairs, amounting to hundreds of billions of dollars, as per the American Society of Civil Engineers. These woes are reflected on a global scale, as the World Economic Forum ranks U.S. roads a mere 17th in quality out of 141 economically developed nations, highlighting the need for substantial improvement.

However, not all cities in the United States subject their drivers to the same conditions. WalletHub's comprehensive analysis considered 30 key indicators of driver-friendliness in the 100 largest cities, spanning from average gas prices to the annual hours lost to traffic congestion for each auto commuter. This data illuminates which cities offer a more pleasant driving experience and which ones leave motorists facing a never-ending road of challenges.

Albuquerque, New Mexico, is one of the best places to drive in the country at number 63 with a total score of 52.75.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.