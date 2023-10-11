NWG Suave Opens Up About His Viral Song 'Dani Banks,' Upcoming EP & More

“Dani Banks” serves as a gritty response to an OnlyFans model named Dani Banks who recently accused him of stealing from her. During her appearance on the Pillow Talk podcast, Banks claimed Arnette stole an expensive Cartier watch and other things during a party at her home in 2022. Arnette didn’t make the song with Banks in mind, but once she made the allegations he couldn’t help but name it after her.



“The video was definitely made as response to the lies she said, but the song was made weeks before. It wasn't even called ‘Dani Banks,’ you know what I'm saying? It is just when she was saying that s**t, I'm like, ‘this b***h.’ I'm like, man, all right. It was about to be the next song out anyway. I just changed the name to ‘Dani Banks’ and then got a whole new visual idea to paint the picture because it just made sense. When I made that song, I wasn't really thinking about anything. I had just got out of court and s**t, so it was really more so the first song since I got the plea deal and stuff like that in court, and I just directed it towards her.”

Police investigated Banks’ claims, however, they weren’t able to arrest anyone because the surveillance footage Banks provided didn’t actually show Arnette or his crew stealing the watch. It wasn’t the first time Arnette had a run-in with the law. He recently pleaded guilty on a misdemeanor charge for assault and drawing a deadly weapon during an incident in January 2022. He was arrested for pulling a gun on a valet attendant at the Park MGM hotel and casino in Las Vegas. After he accepted the plea deal, a judge sentenced him to 50 hours of community service, a $2,000 fine and was barred from owning any guns.



The experience left him hungry for redemption, and he plans to channel all of that energy into his upcoming project. He’s currently working on his debut EP Left For Dead. He didn’t disclose any other details about the tracklist, but he did confirm his bucket list of future collaborations. He hopes to get in the booth with the likes of Doja Cat, DaBaby, NBA YoungBoy, Playboy Carti and more.



“It's going to be an EP with five songs on it called Left for Dead,” Arnette says. “That’ just the state of mind that I was feeling. I was feeling like it was just left or dead. People forgot about me, was hoping the worst, this, that, and the third, but a Phoenix though just rises from all ashes and bulls**t. The story’s not over. I just feel like it's really the beginning right now.”



Although his career in the NFL is up in the air, Arnette is extremely confident about his future in the rap game. Check out the behind-the-scenes visuals for his "Dani Banks" video as well as the video for his previous single "Step On 'Em" below.