Philadelphia Area Bar Introduces First-Of-Its-Kind 'Cheesesteak Martini'

By Logan DeLoye

October 11, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Yes, you read the headline correctly.

Philly just got a whole lot cheesesteakier (not a word, but why not under the circumstances?) thanks to Round House's latest creation. According to The Philadelphia Inquirer, the Landsdale bar recently added a Cheesesteak Martini to its menu, consisting of similar ingredients to that of a classic Philly cheesesteak sandwich. The first-of-its-kind martini is crafted with "steak, sautéed onions, provolone, and Cooper Sharp cheese" infused vodka.

Once everything is infused, the drink is similar in color to the grease that falls from a Philly cheesesteak sandwich. Before being sent off to the customer, the Cheesesteak Martini is garnished with crouton, cherry tomato, and pearl onion. So, how exactly was this idea born? Round House's bar manager Torin Hofmann explained that the drink started as a shot that was served and created specifically to celebrate the Eagles.

“I’m a huge Birds fan, and I can’t think of anything better than drinking a cheesesteak while watching a Birds game. Go Birds!”

In fact, the Cheesesteak Martini itself can only be ordered during an Eagles game. Interested individuals can purchase this fun new drink for $13 only at Round House located off of Main Street in Landsdale.

