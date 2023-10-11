The annual cyphers at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2023 featured a mixture of veterans and rising MC's.



On Tuesday night, October 10, BET debuted this year's cyphers hosted by Swizz Beatz and Timbaland. During the first round, we saw DJ Runna provide the Swizz-produced beats while rappers like Foogieraw, Symba, Cassidy and ScarLip. While Foogie and Symba rapped over some classic instrumentals, Cass dropped bars about his success in the rap game and how he's living life now. Meanwhile, ScarLip came through swinging with braggadocio bars that prove she means business in the rap game.