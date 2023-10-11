ScarLip, Bun B, Lola Brooke & More Drop Incredible Bars During Cyphers
By Tony M. Centeno
October 11, 2023
The annual cyphers at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2023 featured a mixture of veterans and rising MC's.
On Tuesday night, October 10, BET debuted this year's cyphers hosted by Swizz Beatz and Timbaland. During the first round, we saw DJ Runna provide the Swizz-produced beats while rappers like Foogieraw, Symba, Cassidy and ScarLip. While Foogie and Symba rapped over some classic instrumentals, Cass dropped bars about his success in the rap game and how he's living life now. Meanwhile, ScarLip came through swinging with braggadocio bars that prove she means business in the rap game.
Team Timbaland's cypher truly spazzed during the second round of the cypher. With DJ E Feezy on the ones and twos, Lola Brooke stepped up first to spit a lengthy verse over JAY-Z and UGK's "Big Pimpin'." Next up was Lady London who delivered her verse over Hov's "Jigga What, Jigga Who." Quality Control's Gloss Up was the third rapper on the mic. She freestyled over JAY-Z's "Dirt Off Your Shoulder" followed by the OG Bun B who dropped his verse over Ludacris' "The Potion."
In addition to Swizz and Timbo's cyphers, the BET Hip Hop Awards also hosted a digital cypher, which featured some of the most viral MC's in the game right now. DJ Hed let Latto's "Put It On The Floor" play as Maiya The Don, That Mexican OT and LaNell Grant dropped their ferocious bars all over the beat.
Watch all the cyphers below.