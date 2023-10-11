Search Suspended For Missing Colorado Hiker In Rocky Mountain National Park

Officials have suspended the search for a Colorado hiker who disappeared in Rocky Mountain National Park nearly two weeks ago. The National Park Service will continue patrolling for 49-year-old Chad Pallansch, of Fort Collins, who was last heard from on September 27, according to a Tuesday (October 10) news release.

The last time Pallansch contacted someone, it was around noon through a text message indicating he was close to the summit of Mount Alice, which is roughly seven miles from the Bear Lake area. The hiker was reported overdue on September 28, and his vehicle was still parked at the North Inlet Trailhead on the west side of the national park, the agency wrote.

Officials described Pallansch's reported itinerary as an "expansive 28-mile route crossing the Continental Divide" that included both established trails, steep slopes, and off-trails.

"Pallansch had not attempted this route previously but is an experienced trail runner who has run numerous routes in the park including Longs Peak more than 30 times," the news release reads.

The extensive search efforts included helicopters, a drone team, heat sensing flights, dog teams, and ground crews scouring various trails and paths in the national park.

NPS states their large-scale search efforts yielded no "further clues" at this point, but their investigation is ongoing. The agency still considers Pallansch a missing person.

"Pallansch is described as 5’7,” 155 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He is described as a fit runner with both trail running and marathon experience," officials wrote. "He is likely wearing a black ultralight jacket, black running shorts or leggings and a grey fanny pack. Pallansch had personal navigation with him, but the device was not designed for emergency assistance."

Anyone with information about Pallansch's whereabouts or who was in the park on September 27 is encouraged to call the National Park Service Investigative Services Bureau Tip Line at 888-653-0009. You can also submit an online tip at go.NPS.gov/SubmitATip or email nps_isb@nps.gov.