Texas City Named ‘Best City To Drive In’ The U.S.

Driving is are often a test of patience and endurance, with the costs extending far beyond mere monetary expenses.

The frustration of traffic congestion can take a toll on our wallets and our sanity, with each driver shouldering an annual burden of approximately $869 due to the collective toll of time wasted and extra fuel consumed.

Furthermore, the quality of our nation's roads is a significant contributor to the overall driving experience. Alarming underfunding has resulted in a substantial backlog of repairs, amounting to hundreds of billions of dollars, as per the American Society of Civil Engineers. These woes are reflected on a global scale, as the World Economic Forum ranks U.S. roads a mere 17th in quality out of 141 economically developed nations, highlighting the need for substantial improvement.

However, not all cities in the United States subject their drivers to the same conditions. WalletHub's comprehensive analysis considered 30 key indicators of driver-friendliness in the 100 largest cities, spanning from average gas prices to the annual hours lost to traffic congestion for each auto commuter. This data illuminates which cities offer a more pleasant driving experience and which ones leave motorists facing a never-ending road of challenges.

Corpus Christi is the best place to drive in the entire country:

“Many factors contribute to Corpus Christi, TX, being the best city to drive in overall. Perhaps most importantly, Corpus Christi has the lowest average gas price among any of the cities we included in our study, at $3.358 per gallon. In addition, Corpus Christi is the third least expensive city for parking, with 2 hours of parking in the heart of the city only costing an average of $1.

Being the best city for driving isn't all about costs, though. Congestion is a huge issue, and Corpus Christi drivers only spend an average of 8 hours per year in traffic during their daily commutes. Compare that to Chicago at a whopping 155 hours!

Safety is key, too, and the accident rate in Corpus Christi is 8.3% lower than the national average. And if you do happen to get into a fender-bender, the city is tied for first place when it comes to the number of auto repair shops.

Overall, Corpus Christi has a great balance of low costs, low congestion and high safety, making it the best city to drive in.”