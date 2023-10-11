The Best River To Visit In Florida

By Zuri Anderson

October 12, 2023

Florida Manatee in Crystal River
Photo: James R.D. Scott / Moment / Getty Images

If you're looking to enhance your outdoor adventure, why not visit a river? These iconic waterways have carved out an identity in their respective regions thanks to their beautiful views and plethora of activities. Swimming, boating, fishing, kayaking, and wildlife viewing are just a handful of potential things you could do.

The majestic flows of the river aren't the only draws. The surrounding environments can give it much more life, from thick forests and mountain peaks in the background to unique attributes you may not find anywhere else.

For those interested in checking out a nearby river, Shermans Travel released a list of the best ones to visit in every state. According to writers, Florida's most exciting river is Crystal River! Here's why:

"This majestic Florida river, which is home to dozens of manatees, features clear-blue waters and warm weather all year long. It's especially popular in the winter, when nearly 400 manatees migrate here from the Gulf of Mexico. For a bucket-list-worthy experience, embark on a swim tour through the river."

Keep in mind that there's an actual city called Crystal River. Its tourism website also has a roundup of all the fun water adventures you can experience there.

Check out the full report on Shermans Travel's website.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.