The Best River To Visit In Florida

If you're looking to enhance your outdoor adventure, why not visit a river? These iconic waterways have carved out an identity in their respective regions thanks to their beautiful views and plethora of activities. Swimming, boating, fishing, kayaking, and wildlife viewing are just a handful of potential things you could do.

The majestic flows of the river aren't the only draws. The surrounding environments can give it much more life, from thick forests and mountain peaks in the background to unique attributes you may not find anywhere else.

For those interested in checking out a nearby river, Shermans Travel released a list of the best ones to visit in every state. According to writers, Florida's most exciting river is Crystal River! Here's why:

"This majestic Florida river, which is home to dozens of manatees, features clear-blue waters and warm weather all year long. It's especially popular in the winter, when nearly 400 manatees migrate here from the Gulf of Mexico. For a bucket-list-worthy experience, embark on a swim tour through the river."