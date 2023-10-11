The Most Unhealthy City In New Mexico

More than location holds significance not only in the realm of real estate, but also in matters of public health.

The well-being of a population is intricately linked to the quality of its local healthcare system, public health policies, cultural influences, environmental conditions, and economic factors. These elements collectively shape the overall health outcomes of a community. Some cities provide a nurturing environment for a healthier populace, while others may inadvertently contribute to adverse health effects.

Urban areas across most states consistently exhibit superior health indicators compared to their rural counterparts, although the extent of this discrepancy varies both within and between states. Disparities in employment opportunities and access to healthcare services further compound these variations, ultimately influencing the overall health landscape.

To assess and rank the health of city populations in each state, 24/7 Tempo devised an index utilizing eight health metrics, including indicators like potential life lost, smoking rates, and the percentage of individuals reporting fair or poor health. Data from the 2023 County Health Rankings & Roadmaps program of the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute informed this evaluation.

The analysis considered 384 metropolitan areas to identify the least healthy one in every state, while acknowledging that states with only one metro area, such as Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Vermont, and Delaware, also hold the distinction of having their healthiest metro area.

Please note that some cities listed may serve as core cities for metro areas extending across state borders.

In New Mexico, the most unhealthy city is Farmington.

Read on for specific statistics:

> Adults in fair or poor health: 17.7% (state: 13.8%)

> Adult smoking rate: 22.6% (state: 16.9%)

> Adult obesity rate: 35.0% (state: 31.7%)

> Median household income: $47,819 (state: $53,992)