This Historic Pub Serves The Best Soup In Colorado

If you're ever craving something light and soothing, a bowl of soup can go a long way. You can indulge yourself with some hearty takes like tomato or bean soups, or opt for a lighter broth mixed with veggies and lean proteins. While plenty of customers eat soup as a side or with a piece of toasted bread, amazing soups can stand alone as their own dishes.

If you consider yourself a soup connoisseur, Food Network compiled a list of every state's best bowl of soup. According to writers, Colorado's tastiest soup is the Cheddar Ale Soup from The Golden Bee! Here's why it was chosen:

"Colorado is known for many things, including hiking, skiing and really great microbrews. At the Golden Bee, a traditional Irish pub in Colorado Springs, they pour a liberal amount of Bee Hive Beer from nearby Bristol Brewing Company into a pot along with pounds of white cheddar, mustard, vegetables and a kick of Tabasco. The resulting cheddar-ale soup is garnished with caraway seeds, rye croutons, minced chives and even more cheese. It’s ideal for staving off winter chill."

If you're dying to try this soup, The Golden Bee is housed inside The Broadmoor at 1 Lake Ave. in Colorado Springs.

Visit Food Network's website for every state's most delicious soup.