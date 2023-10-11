This Historic Restaurant Serves The Best Soup In Florida
By Zuri Anderson
October 11, 2023
If you're ever craving something light and soothing, a bowl of soup can go a long way. You can indulge yourself with some hearty takes like tomato or bean soups, or opt for a lighter broth mixed with veggies and lean proteins. While plenty of customers eat soup as a side or with a piece of toasted bread, amazing soups can stand alone as their own dishes.
If you consider yourself a soup connoisseur, Food Network compiled a list of every state's best bowl of soup. According to writers, Florida's tastiest soup is the Cuban black bean soup from Columbia Restaurant! Here's why it was chosen:
"Adapted from their grandmother's recipe, the owners of Columbia Restaurant serve up an authentic bowl of Cuban black bean soup — frijoles negros — that has become well-known amongst Floridians looking for an authentic Cuban meal. The rustic, completely vegetarian soup is made with beans, green peppers, onions and a variety of seasonings, served on a bed of rice and topped with raw Spanish onions."
If you're dying to try this soup, Columbia Restaurant has several locations across Florida.
Visit Food Network's website for every state's most delicious soup.