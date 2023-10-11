This Historic Restaurant Serves The Best Soup In Florida

If you're ever craving something light and soothing, a bowl of soup can go a long way. You can indulge yourself with some hearty takes like tomato or bean soups, or opt for a lighter broth mixed with veggies and lean proteins. While plenty of customers eat soup as a side or with a piece of toasted bread, amazing soups can stand alone as their own dishes.

If you consider yourself a soup connoisseur, Food Network compiled a list of every state's best bowl of soup. According to writers, Florida's tastiest soup is the Cuban black bean soup from Columbia Restaurant! Here's why it was chosen:

"Adapted from their grandmother's recipe, the owners of Columbia Restaurant serve up an authentic bowl of Cuban black bean soup — frijoles negros — that has become well-known amongst Floridians looking for an authentic Cuban meal. The rustic, completely vegetarian soup is made with beans, green peppers, onions and a variety of seasonings, served on a bed of rice and topped with raw Spanish onions."