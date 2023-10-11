This Historic Restaurant Serves The Best Soup In Washington

If you're ever craving something light and soothing, a bowl of soup can go a long way. You can indulge yourself with some hearty takes like tomato or bean soups, or opt for a lighter broth mixed with veggies and lean proteins. While plenty of customers eat soup as a side or with a piece of toasted bread, amazing soups can stand alone as their own dishes.

If you consider yourself a soup connoisseur, Food Network compiled a list of every state's best bowl of soup. According to writers, Washington's tastiest soup is the Lemon Pepper Clam soup from Infinite Soups! Here's why it was chosen:

"It's not unusual to see a line around the block to get soup from this small shop, where more than a dozen interesting soups are ladled daily. There are many Washingtonian favorites — including seasonal buffalo-blackberry, and chanterelle with hazelnuts, but the year-round pick that keeps people clamoring for more is the lemon-pepper-clam soup. The combination is made with clams found in the Pacific Northwest studding a creamy lemony base cut with a hearty grind of black pepper."

If you're dying to try this soup, Infinite Soups is located at 445 Tacoma Ave. S in Tacoma. Their menu changes every day, so keep up with the changes on their Facebook page.

