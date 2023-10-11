Tom Brady Losing Lots Of Money, Splits From Longtime Trainer: Report

Tom Brady is reportedly no longer business partners with his longtime trainer, Alex Guerrero, amid significant financial losses in his TB12 company.

Former NESN host Dale Arnold claimed he heard that Brady and Guerrero "are no longer in business together" and that "TB12 seems to be closing all facilities."

"Word I’m hearing is that Tom Brady and Alex Guerrero are no longer in business together. TB12 seems to be closing all facilities and there may be a new business model for Brady," Arnold wrote on his X account Tuesday (October 10).

TB12 was co-founded by Brady and Guerrero and has locations in several cities including Boston, Foxborough, Tampa, Los Angeles and New York City. Guerrero told the Boston Globe's Ben Volin that "Tom and I are still in business together" following Arnold's claim, but Volin acknowledged that "there does appear to be something going on with the TB12 business."

"There does appear to be something going on with the TB12 business. But Alex Guerrero sat courtside with Brady and [owner] Mark Davis at the [Las Vegas] Aces game the other night," Volin wrote on his X account. "And last month Guerrero started another business, TBRx with Dr. Peter Cummings. Brady provided a testimonial."