Tom Brady Losing Lots Of Money, Splits From Longtime Trainer: Report
By Jason Hall
October 11, 2023
Tom Brady is reportedly no longer business partners with his longtime trainer, Alex Guerrero, amid significant financial losses in his TB12 company.
Former NESN host Dale Arnold claimed he heard that Brady and Guerrero "are no longer in business together" and that "TB12 seems to be closing all facilities."
"Word I’m hearing is that Tom Brady and Alex Guerrero are no longer in business together. TB12 seems to be closing all facilities and there may be a new business model for Brady," Arnold wrote on his X account Tuesday (October 10).
TB12 was co-founded by Brady and Guerrero and has locations in several cities including Boston, Foxborough, Tampa, Los Angeles and New York City. Guerrero told the Boston Globe's Ben Volin that "Tom and I are still in business together" following Arnold's claim, but Volin acknowledged that "there does appear to be something going on with the TB12 business."
"There does appear to be something going on with the TB12 business. But Alex Guerrero sat courtside with Brady and [owner] Mark Davis at the [Las Vegas] Aces game the other night," Volin wrote on his X account. "And last month Guerrero started another business, TBRx with Dr. Peter Cummings. Brady provided a testimonial."
In response to this, Alex Guerrero tells me, "Tom and I are still in business together." https://t.co/RGfbf4J9nd— Ben Volin (@BenVolin) October 11, 2023
There does appear to be something going on with the TB12 business. But Alex Guerrero sat courtside with Brady and Mark Davis at the Aces game the other night pic.twitter.com/ipEasphEwA— Ben Volin (@BenVolin) October 11, 2023
And last month Guerrero started another business, TBRx with Dr. Peter Cummings. Brady provided a testimonial pic.twitter.com/0v4ObukEUC— Ben Volin (@BenVolin) October 11, 2023
A local Boston sports station confirmed Arnold's report of Brady and Guerrero splitting as business partners with a source noting that “business side of TB12 was not working in Brady’s favor, and he sold off most of his share of the company close to a year ago," adding that, "TB12 was losing tons of money," the New York Post reports.
Brady did, however, provide a testimonial on TBRx's website, which lists him as a client.
"I have personally witnessed the transformative power of Alex's total body recovery approach throughout my career," Brady is quoted as saying on the website. "It has been instrumental in keeping me at my peak performance level year after year. TBRx will undoubtedly extend the benefits of this method to many others, allowing them to thrive both on and off the field.
Brady announced his retirement in February prior to becoming a free agent. The San Mateo native is the NFL's all-time passing leader for yards and touchdowns, as well as quarterback wins, among numerous other records and his seven Super Bowl championship victories are more than any other NFL player or team.