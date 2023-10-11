Too Many Dispensaries In New Mexico Are Becoming A Major Concern

By Sherah Janay Ndjongo

October 11, 2023

Purchasing legal marijuana at a dispensary
Photo: Getty Images

Too many dispensaries are resulting in a serious problem.

New Mexico's cannabis industry recently reported staggering revenues of over $30 million per month between March and September.

However, it's not the industry's total earnings that concern experts, but rather the numerous struggling businesses.

Jessie Hunt, a spokesperson for R. Greenleaf and Everest dispensaries, expressed profound worries about the excessive number of licenses issued since recreational marijuana legalization, “Looking at the data, the number of licenses that have been issued in the state of New Mexico, it's of extreme concern to us.”

The state has granted over 1,000 licenses, leading to dispensaries in major cities holding more cannabis than they can sell. Not to mention, New Mexico's cannabis prices are among the lowest in the country, causing discouragement among growers.

A poll of registered New Mexico voters conducted by Aspect Strategic reveals widespread agreement that there are too many dispensaries in the state. Three-quarters of dispensaries report monthly sales of less than $50,000, making it impossible to cover expenses.

To support the industry's growth, experts like Hunt suggest a more cautious approach, urging the state to consider a temporary halt on new licenses. This pause would allow the market to stabilize before gradually resuming licensing in the future.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.