Warning Issued Over Phone Setting That Lets Creepy Stalkers Learn Your Name

Most people think that their phone is pretty secure because there's a passcode needed to open it, however, for many, a stranger just needs to be nearby to be able to figure out their name, which can lead to pretty dangerous situations.

It's an issue Kelly Rocklein learned about the hard way, and she shared her experience on TikTok. In her video, Kelly explains how she was at the airport with big headphones on when a man approached her to tell her she could use an outlet he had been using. She said she was fine and he went away, but returned a few minutes later, tried making small talk with her even though she explained she was busy, and then asked her if her name was Kelly R. Shocked and scared, she asked how he knew that and he responded, "Oh, I opened up my AirDrop."

Not surprisingly, the post is captioned, "Ladies, change your AirDrop name NOW!"